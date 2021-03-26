OEM says multiple tornado warning sirens malfunctioned Thursday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Office of Emergency Management says multiple Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren Sites were impacted by Thursday’s severe weather and, therefore, did not function properly.

Nashville OEM says the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Tornado Warning for Southeast Davidson County at 8:15 p.m. The area encompasses 18 siren sites and the initial warning from NWS failed to activate the siren sites.

OEM Dispatchers saw there were errors on the warning alert system and immediately contacted the maintenance contractors to fix the issue. As OEM worked to determine the cause of the failure, the sirens reached the 10-minute interval cycle and started sounding automatically.

Of the 18 siren sites that did not originally activate, three siren sites malfunctioned again during the second activation point. Those sites were Cane Ridge Park, Maxwell Elementary and Metro Water Cane Ridge Reservoir.

OEM Dispatchers then manually activated the three remaining sirens, two of which activated. However, the siren at Cane Ridge Park continued to malfunction.

NWS canceled the Tornado Warning at 8:24 p.m. Thursday, but OEM says the email through the dispatch center showed that cancellation was not received until 8:37 p.m. The system does not automatically get the cancellations from the weather service, according to OEM.

Instead, “the system is setup for the duration of each polygon to sound in in thirty-minute intervals to sound for the duration of on a 10-minute cycle of sounding for three minutes and then silence for 7 minutes, this means the last siren activation was at 8:35 p.m.” according to a release.

OEM says it is working with tornado siren system contractor COMTECH and Federal Signal to determine the cause of the malfunction. In addition to the sirens that malfunctioned in Southeast Davidson County, sirens in other areas not under a Tornado Warning reported system errors.

The follow sirens not under the Tornado Warning showed power failures:

Siren No. 38 (Kirkpatrick Elementary)

Siren N0. 57 (Sevier Park)

Siren No. 58 (Shelby Park)

According to OEM, it is working with the siren system contractor to determine if the storm caused the power failures. OEM says it is also working to determine how to prevent a similar issue in the future.

Currently, the Cane Ridge, Sevier Park and Shelby Park sirens remain offline. OEM says there is not an estimated time for these sirens to be functional, however, they are working around the clock with COMTECH to get the sirens back online.

OEM would like to remind the public that the Outdoor Tornado Warning System is designed to warn people who are outside to a Tornado Warning in the area. The system is not designed to alert people inside buildings or wake people up from their sleep in the event of a Tornado Warning.

The public is urged to have multiple sources of weather information ready in the event of severe weather, such as radios and local broadcasts.