BYRDSTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) — It may only be October, but it was cold enough to snow in Middle Tennessee Tuesday morning.
WKRN News 2 viewers sent in videos of snow flurries from places like Byrdstown in Pickett County.
Areas around the Cumberland Plateau, and more eastern parts of the state, saw a brief dusting of snow as well.
The cold temperatures continue Wednesday. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Middle Tennessee counties on October 19 with low temperatures projected in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Temperatures will only climb into the mid-50s Wednesday. More frosty temps are expected on Thursday as well.
