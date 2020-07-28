NY Governor calls drive-in concert “appalling”; possibility of Nashville show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Pop music group “The Chainsmokers” facing backlash after a drive-in concert raised concerns for social distancing.

Social media posts from the Southampton event show dozens of people in the “VIP area.” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted a video from the concert saying it was “egregious social distancing” and “appalling.”

Cuomo said the New York Department of Health would be investigating the event for violations. The Commissioner saying in a letter to the Southampton Town Supervisor:

“I am at a loss as to how the Town of Southampton could have issued a permit for such an event, how they believed it was legal and not an obvious public health threat.”

But after social media posts showed promotional materials from the “Safe & Sound” concert series would look to bring shows to other cities, including Nashville, fans started to become concerned.

“It’s about our community being safe. It’s about following science and following the data and if we can’t do that why are we confined at home,” Publicist Taylor Esche said.

Mayor John Cooper said any artists that are looking to perform in Nashville during COVID-19 will have to follow strict health guidelines and protocols. But cited that after the successful series at Nissan Stadium a few weeks ago, concerts can be done safely and responsibly.

“It shows that you can have a protocol, you can adjust to keeping public health the foremost in mind,” Cooper said.

At this time no drive-in event is planned in Nashville with The Chainsmokers or the concert series.

News 2 reached out to the production company that hosted the event as well as concert goers to discuss their experience.