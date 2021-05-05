NWS wants to see damage in your area, here’s how to send them your pictures, video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Strong winds and multiple tornadoes with winds up to 85 miles per hour carved paths of destruction across portions of Middle Tennessee Tuesday, and the National Weather Service wants your pictures and video of the storms and damage.



Krissy Hurley, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the NWS office in Nashville, says they are looking for concentrated areas of damage.

“With that big complex of thunderstorms that moved across yesterday morning, what we’re really looking for are areas of concentrated damage. So any pictures or videos, especially ones that are attached with maybe a map, where people saw a path of a potential tornado that has been incredibly helpful in our quest and trying to figure out, you know, was it straight-line wind damage, or tornadic,” Hurley said.

Middle Tennesseans who have pictures or videos they want to share are encouraged to send them to the NWS Nashville Facebook page or their Twitter account.

If you used a smartphone to take photos or video, the location information might already be there.

“Well, you had to make sure that on your smartphone, that location services are enabled. So if you’ve turned off your location on your cell phone, your pictures aren’t going to have the GPS, but no problem because if you do have a picture, you tell us the address location of where you took it, and we can do the legwork figure out from there,” Hurley said.

If you have pictures or videos that you want to send, our meteorologists will pass them along to the National Weather Service Office. You can email them to us at pix@wkrn.com.