NWS to survey storm damage across portions of Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service will survey storm damage across multiple portions of Tennessee Friday after severe storms moved through the region Thursday night.

The NWS reported its meteorologists will visit East Nashville, Portland, Waynesboro and Smyrna to determine if damage sustained in those areas were caused by tornadoes or straightline winds.

A powerful storm pushed through Portland early Thursday evening, with straight line winds damaging multiple homes, tearing down trees and power lines and injuring at least four people.

Power lines were reported down all across Middle Tennessee. Power outages were widespread and the three biggest power companies reported thousands without power. Nashville Electric Service estimated some 30 power poles were broken in the storms.

In Wayne County, massive power outages and multiple homes were destroyed along Highway 99, including the roof ripped right off of a home and reports of a person who was trapped in debris. In Lawrenceburg, a roof was blown off of a business near the square.

Major storm damage occurred after 9 p.m. in Smyrna, where trees were knocked down, homes had their roofs torn off and decks were picked up and lifted across yards.

In East Nashville along Main Street, the winds bowed in a wall of a business and shut down portions of Fairfield Avenue. Trees fell onto cars and homes across the already hard-hit area.

In Antioch, people had to be rescued from vehicles along Bell Road and Murfreesboro Road as rising flood waters caused vehicles to sink.

Send in your storm damage photos and videos to pix@wkrn.com.