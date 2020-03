FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Franklin County during Tuesday night’s storms.

According to NWS Huntsville, the EF-1 tornado, with estimated peak winds of 95 miles per hour, touched down in the northeast portion of the county around 7:16 p.m. and stayed on the ground for nine minutes.

The path was nearly five miles long and it had a maximum path width of about 175 yards.

No injuries were reported.