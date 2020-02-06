Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 5 p.m.
1  of  40
Closings
Barren County Schools Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Cheatham County Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Dayspring Academy DeKalb County Schools Dickson County Schools Discovery Lane Day School Ezell-Harding Christian School Fayetteville City Schools Fentress County Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Grundy County Schools Hickman County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lancaster Christian Academy Lawrence County Schools Lewis County Schools Macon Christian Academy Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Restoring Hope Christian Academy Russellville Independent Schools Rutherford County Schools Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Trousdale County Schools United Christian Academy Van Buren County Schools Warren County TN Schools White County Schools Williamson County Schools

NWS confirms two tornadoes hit southern Midstate counties

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lawrence County storm damage

Lawrence County storm damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down Wednesday night in both Bedford County and Lawrence County.

RELATED: EMA: Straight-line winds cause widespread damage in Lawrence County

The first tornado was registered as an EF-0 in Bedford County with 75-80 mph winds. There were straight-line winds in Marshall County registering at 70-75 mph.

In Lawrence County, straight-line winds with an embedded EF-1 tornado hit downtown Lawrenceburg with 95-100 mph winds.

This story is developing and will be updated. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar