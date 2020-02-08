NWS confirms more tornadoes touched down Wednesday night in Midstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service confirms more tornadoes touched down on Wednesday night in southern Midstate counties, bringing the total to 5.

RELATED: NWS confirms 2 tornadoes hit southern Midstate counties

An EF-1 was measured west-southwest of Sparta in White County with peak winds of 105 mph, as well as an EF-1 northwest of Sparta in White County with peak winds of 100 mph. An EF-0 was measured near Centertown in Warren County with peak winds of 85 mph.

In addition, straight-line winds were measured in southern Cannon and northern Coffee Counties with peak winds of 70 to 75 mph and in Cornersville in Marshall County.

An EF-1 was measured over downtown Lawrenceburg with winds upwards of 100 mph, and 90 mph straight-line winds in western Lawrence County.

Leoma, in southern Lawrence County, has damage. It is possible a sixth tornado will be measured, according to the National Weather Service.

Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.