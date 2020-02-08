1  of  4
Closings
Lewis County Schools Smith County Schools Trousdale County Schools Van Buren County Schools

NWS confirms more tornadoes touched down Wednesday night in Midstate

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lawrence Storm Damage

Lawrence Storm Damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service confirms more tornadoes touched down on Wednesday night in southern Midstate counties, bringing the total to 5.

RELATED: NWS confirms 2 tornadoes hit southern Midstate counties

An EF-1 was measured west-southwest of Sparta in White County with peak winds of 105 mph, as well as an EF-1 northwest of Sparta in White County with peak winds of 100 mph. An EF-0 was measured near Centertown in Warren County with peak winds of 85 mph.

In addition, straight-line winds were measured in southern Cannon and northern Coffee Counties with peak winds of 70 to 75 mph and in Cornersville in Marshall County.

An EF-1 was measured over downtown Lawrenceburg with winds upwards of 100 mph, and 90 mph straight-line winds in western Lawrence County.

Leoma, in southern Lawrence County, has damage. It is possible a sixth tornado will be measured, according to the National Weather Service.

Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar