NWS confirms EF-1 tornado hit Henry County on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado hit northwestern Henry County on Wednesday.

NWS officials say the tornado produced 95-100 mile per hour winds.

The first damage reports came out of the area near Shady Grove Road where large tree branches were broken.

Several homes then sustained roof damage as the tornado made its way over Buchanan Road. A large storage shed was destroyed and several trees were uprooted and had their trunks snapped.

As the tornado moved east toward Scarborough Lane, more trees were uprooted and the metal roof from an event venue was also blown off. Several mobile homes off Log Cabin Road were also damaged. One person inside the homes was injured.

No deaths were reported in association with this storm.

The tornado appeared to reach its maximum strength when it hit the area of Sulphur Wells Academy Road and Friendship Road. In this area, a large metal building was destroyed and more trees were uprooted.

It weakened as it crossed Oak Grove Road and the last but of damage was found east of Antioch Road.