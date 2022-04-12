HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville nursing student was taken into custody this week after she allegedly used stolen credit cards in Hendersonville.

In March, the Hendersonville Police Department began investigating after it was reported that a victim had their credit cards stolen while they were hospitalized in Nashville. After the cards were stolen, they were used for numerous transactions in Nashville and Hendersonville.

Following the preliminary investigation, police identified 22-year-old Kerwenlie Paul as the suspect in the case.

Authorities say Paul stole the victim’s credit cards while providing care for the victim. She had been in a nursing program since 2020 and had worked at multiple hospitals across Middle Tennessee.

Paul has been charged with the financial exploitation of an elderly person. She was booked into the Sumner County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

Paul is due in court on May 11.

Police are still investigating the case, as they believe there could be additional victims. If you have any information on this case or believe you may have been targeted by Paul, you are asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 264-5303 or Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.