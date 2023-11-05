NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders in multiple Middle Tennessee counties spent their Sunday battling various blazes, including brush fires and structure fires.

The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) said it responded to reports of a brush fire along Gourley Road, near the Cheatham County-Davidson County line, around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, but crews were still at the scene when News 2 stopped by during the late afternoon hours on Sunday, Nov. 5.

By 6 a.m., officials said the fire was continuing to burn on a bluff, so until personnel received specialized equipment to safely access and extinguish the blaze, they continued to “surround & drown” to fire to contain it.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, the NFD posted on X — previously known as Twitter — that its units were still managing the brush fire, but Tennessee Wildland Fire had arrived with dozers to condense the burning contents and Nashville Emergency Operations Center was helping to create fire lines so the contents could burn off in contained zones.

Residents near the county line were told they should expect to see smoke for a while. However, there are no reports of injuries.

Down near the Alabama border, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office urged community members to stop burning, saying, “Our county is in extreme drought conditions and has been under a burn ban for twelve days. Please do not burn, and be mindful of anything that can cause a fire.”

Shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, authorities said members of the North Franklin Volunteer Fire Department were battling a woodland blaze in the 1400 block of Little Hurricane Road, with members of the Tennessee Division of Forestry also responding to the scene. The fire is reportedly under control, but the cause has yet to be determined.

Moore County Sheriff Tyler Hatfield even shared the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s post, saying the Metro Moore County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a few calls about reckless burns over the weekend.

“Please help us keep out countryside and homes safe,” Hatfield wrote. “Metro Moore County is under a burn ban and will be for the foreseeable future.”

Crews from another county in the southern part of the Volunteer State found themselves fighting back-to-back fires early Sunday morning.

Lawrence County Fire and Rescue said it was dispatched to a report of a brush fire on Railroad Road around 5:05 a.m., but the first units to arrive on scene discovered two separate fires. Members of the Westpoint and Iron City stations, the Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency, and the Tennessee Division of Forestry responded to the scene so they could extinguish the fire.

Then, at approximately 5:41 a.m. — while the brush fires were still active — crews were called to a heavily-involved house fire on Commodore Circle, so personnel from the Summertown, Henryville, West End, and Ethridge stations battled that blaze.

However, Lawrence County was not the only locality to deal with multiple Sunday fires.

Williamson County Fire/Rescue said its crews fought a structure fire that turned into a brush fire in the Grassland area. A barn off Manley Lane reportedly caught on fire and then the flames spread into the surrounding fields due to the dry conditions.

In another part of the county, Nolensville Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a two-alarm house fire on Stoneway Court shortly after 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, receiving mutual aid from Arrington Fire and Rescue, Brentwood Fire and Rescue, and Williamson County Fire/Rescue.

Even though no people were inside the residence, first responders said they rescued three dogs and provided them with the care they needed. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, which left one firefighter with minor injuries.

These incidents happened one day after fire officials posted about burn bans in effect in both Nolensville and Williamson County.

Meanwhile, Murfreesboro first responders were dispatched to a business fire early Sunday morning.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) said it responded to a fire at the Just Love Coffee Café on Old Fort Parkway just before 6 a.m. Heavy smoke was visible when crews arrived at the coffee shop, but nobody was inside at the time and the flames were quickly extinguished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the MFRD’s Fire Marshal’s Office.

However, grassy areas and buildings were not the only things that burned in Middle Tennessee on Sunday.

The Maury County Fire Department — which announced last week that burning permits are not being issued through Monday, Nov. 6 due to “hazardous fire weather” — responded to a vehicle fire beside the Carters Creek Railroad Bridge shortly after 5 p.m. There were no reports of injuries.

For more information about burning guidelines and wildfire laws in Tennessee, follow this link.