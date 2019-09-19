Number of vape-related illnesses in Tennessee up to 26

FILE – In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The number of vape-related illnesses have gone up from last week, bringing the total number to 26, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Last week, the number was at 10 illnesses. TDOH updates the number weekly.

TDOH says the 26 patients had evidence of respiratory illness with no other cause identified. They reported vaping in the last 90 days.

The Department of Health is urging health care providers to report these illnesses.

Symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath and fatigue with symptoms increasing over days and weeks until patients become hospitalized.

Additional signs of respiratory illness include fever, chest pain, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Contact your regional or metro health department to report any cases. You can also email vaping.illness@tn.gov.