Number of guns found in Metro schools increased last academic year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There were nearly twice as many guns found in Metro’s public schools this past academic year compared to the year prior.

Teachers and security officers found 13 guns in schools across the district in the 2018-2019 school year.

Seven guns were found on students in the 2017-2018 school year.

A Metro Schools spokesperson said over the phone that what students are experiencing in their communities will spill over into their classrooms. Gun violence in Nashville continues to rise.

News 2 is checking if MNPS will do anything different next year to help prevent guns from entering schools and for some of the reasons behind the increase.