BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – The National Transportation Safety Board released a report from the deadly plane crash in Brentwood that killed a doctor last month.

The pilot, identified as Christopher Wiltcher, was killed after the plane took off from the Springfield Robertson County airport and crashed before making it to Fayetteville Municipal Airport.

According to the report, Wiltcher declared an emergency at 7:33 a.m. due to “partial loss of engine power.” Wiltcher spoke with an air traffic controller who said Nashville International Airport was the closest option for him to make an emergency landing.

However, at 7:38 a.m. the Wiltcher told air traffic control his engine had stopped and his plane was heading down. A witness then called 911.

“I’m on Old Smyrna Road in Brentwood. There’s like a small like single engine prop plane that was flying low over a new construction development over here,” the caller said. “He was flying low; it looked like he clipped the powerlines in the trees. I couldn’t tell if he was trying to take off or avoid them.”

“Did he crash or just clip the trees?” the 911 dispatcher asked, to which the caller replied, “No, there was a fireball. I’m seeing black smoke.”

The cockpit and cabin caught fire when the plane crashed and Wiltcher was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NTSB said he had all the proper certificates and required training.