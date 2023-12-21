MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Zillow predicts lower home prices in Rutherford County, and local realtors said expected lower mortgage rates will only help buyers.

Twelve Rutherford County zip codes were studied and Zillow determined they all have a very small drop in home prices.

“Over the last 30 years, Rutherford County has just blown up,” Elam Real Estate owner Dan Elam said. “I came here in 1985 and growth has happened everywhere.”

According to Elam, property values in November and December are down between one and two percent. With the Federal Reserve lowering mortgage rates, this adds a bigger incentive for first time buyers.

The Federal Reserve recently announced interest rates cuts for next year. ABC News reported lowered interest rates are making borrowing easier.

If you’re thinking of selling, it’s recommended to wait for the spring, as the winter months are typically slower. John Turner with Turner Victory Team stressed that there is a lack of housing inventory.

“If I was a seller and I did not have a deadline I was trying to meet, I might hold off a little,” Turner said. “But with that said, we have a severe lack of inventory right now, so there is an argument being made to go ahead and put it on the market right now.”

To learn more about the Zillow report, click here.