LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The now-fired chief of the La Vergne Police Department said he didn’t know how the sexual misconduct investigation came about, according to recorded interviews conducted by the city’s human resource director, obtained by News 2.

Before being terminated after an outside investigation found he was aware of sexual misconduct in the department but never reported it or disciplined officers, Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis helped conduct interviews for the internal investigation.

During the course of his interviews with one of the officers who is accused of having sex with multiple colleagues, including while on duty, Davis responded to the officer’s questions about how the investigation began.

“I don’t know how this came about,” the officer said.

“Well, I will tell you this, it didn’t come through the police department. So, it was out because he brought this to me,” the chief said referring to the investigator.

After the investigator confirmed the investigation came directly to him, Davis said, “I had no knowledge of this whatsoever.”

But a La Vergne spokesperson says the third-party investigation not only found alleged inaction by the chief but that he also “impeded” the sexual misconduct investigation. But, the spokesperson did not provide any information as to how Davis allegedly impeded the investigation.

At one point in the conversation with the same officer, Davis said he was not judging her for her actions, but he was disappointed in her.

“The reason I say I was disappointed that it was on duty is because our job is to provide the best law enforcement service that we can for the community and that wasn’t it,” he said.

However, at the end of one of the interviews, the officer wondered why others weren’t being questioned about sexual misconduct while implying that these issues were happening across the department.

“Why haven’t other investigations been done about other supervisors or officers on shift about something like this?” the officer asked. “Because it is very obvious that other things have been going on between people of supervision.”

Deputy Chief Brent Hatcher is now serving as interim chief of the department.

TBI told News 2 they have not been asked to investigate.