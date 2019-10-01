Northwest HS student charged with bringing gun to school

CLARKSVILLE , Tenn. (WKRN) — The following information was released by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A student at Northwest High School was taken into custody Tuesday morning after School Resource Officers discovered a firearm in his backpack.

The 14-year-old, 9th-grade student was carrying a .380 semiautomatic pistol with two rounds of ammunition loaded in the magazine.

School administration detected an odor of marijuana on the student and alerted the School Resource Officer. When questioned by SRO Green, the student admitted to having marijuana in his possession. The firearm was found during a search of the student’s backpack.

The student will be charged with felony weapons on school grounds and simple possession.