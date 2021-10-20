North Nashville restaurant owner faces 3 break-ins in 4 weeks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A North Nashville business that’s been open less than a year has been targeted multiple times by burglars.

Royalty Eats Catering Company has stood at the corner of Clarksville Pike and 23rd Avenue North for seven months. The outside restaurant was the dream for owner Allison Patton.

“Instead of worrying about my food, I’m having to deal with three break-ins within the past four weeks,” Patton said.

The latest theft happened on October 14th. Barbed wire surrounds her property and Patton said she found an area of her fence that was broken into.

Prior to this robbery, she found a ladder that she thinks the thief used to get over the fence that she has repaired numerous times.

Now she has created extra precautions to deter thieves.

These crimes have cost her thousands of dollars in both repairs and replacing the items taken. This includes a 50 inch TV, fence repairs, and equipment stolen out of her vehicle.

“Police tell me that they are constantly dealing with break-ins and stolen property along the street,” Patton said. “They’re also doing more patrol through the area.”

Patton remains positive and doesn’t want to leave the area. She wants the person(s) responsible to just ask for help if they need it and not steal.

If you have any information on these crimes you’re encouraged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.