Non-profit turns raw foods from closed eateries into meals for elderly in isolation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Covid-19 forces local businesses to close, unused foods are being diverted from landfills and helping to feed our community.

It’s been a busy past few days of food prep inside the kitchen of non-profit The Nashville Food Project.

“Now more than ever, we want to make sure that we try and brighten people’s days, get some nourishment, food, and help them feel connected,” said Jennifer Justice, Marketing and Events Manager at The Nashville Food Project.

Thursday’s meals went to the Ark Program in Cheatham County.

On the receiving end were several seniors like 76-year-old Judy Bateman living in isolation because of Covid-19.

“Makes you feel like someone cares. It’s a lonely time for lots of people,” said Bateman. “It’s scary to go outside now thinking about all the people and you never know who has the virus.”

From a tough situation came one of spreading good.

A good chunk of the raw food has come from area restaurants and hotels forced to close because of Covid-19.

Recent donations (and poundage):

Prime South Meats – 761

Nicoletto’s Italian Pasta – 550

Westin Hotel – 200

Daddy’s Dogs – 60

Remedy Bone Broth – 200

Farm Burger – 50

Elevated Cafe – 400

Baked in Nashville – 600

Operation BBQ – Nearly 4,000

McGruder Family Resource Center – 7,200

Renaissance Hotel – 5,600

“We hate to see businesses close, but stewardship is a big part of our mission,” said Justus. “So when we’re able to receive donations, we’re going to do our best to do the most with it.”

The Nashville Food Project also has had to change around it’s operations because of CDC’s guidelines.

It’s had to reduce its kitchen volunteers to 10.

The non-profit also has changed how it hands off food to partnering organizations with a new no-contact drop-off.

If you’d like to donate food email davidf@thenashvilleproject.org.

If you’d like to donate money visit thenashvillefoodproject.org.

