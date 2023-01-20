NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Protecting surrendered newborn babies is one of Safe Haven Baby Boxes’ many goals. The Indiana based non-profit is working to expand it’s baby boxes in Tennessee.

Police in Jackson, Tennessee found a newborn baby in an apartment dumpster on Thursday. Authorities have since identified the child’s mother, but have yet to determine how long the baby was in the dumpster.

Ironically, Safe Haven Baby Boxes is working with the Jackson Fire Department to place a box. These specially made boxes help mothers safety surrender their child.

“We have been talking to Jackson, Tennessee and that there is a contract,” Safe Haven Baby Boxes chairman of the board Pam Stenzel said. “That box is imminent, but it just takes a little while to get the fire station on board, build it, install it, and make sure it is working properly.”

Since 2017, 24 babies have safely been surrendered through these boxes. The organization hopes to have boxes in Nashville and other parts of Tennessee soon.

“We want them to make the best decision for them,” Stenzel said. “The box is the last resort for women that cannot make an adoption plan, and deal with that face-to-face surrender.”

According to Stenzel, many women who abandon their child(ren) feel alone and isolated. Her organization also has a hotline to help women through their crisis and understand the act of surrendering the child.

