MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Smoke detectors save lives, according to a warning from Millersville firefighters after an 88-year-old woman died in a house fire.

The blaze erupted on the afternoon of July 8, trapping an 88-year-old woman inside the home. Millersville Fire Chief Brandon Head told News 2, “Crews were dispatched to the scene, we had two engines on scene within seven minutes.”

When Millersville first responders arrived, they encountered heavy smoke and fire coming out of the rear window of the home. On bodycam, a man who greeted police arriving on scene said, “It’s black as coal, I couldn’t hardly see and couldn’t breathe so I had to get back out.”

That’s when first responders learned there was still an 88-year-old woman trapped inside. On video, the officer can be heard yelling to arriving firefighters, “Fire is on the backside fully engulfed, we lost contact with her.”

Crews frantically searched for the woman, who had medical problems and mobility issues, but by the time she was located, it was too late. According to investigators, there were two smoke detectors found in the home.

One of the smoke detectors was upstairs and a badly charred unit was found close to the fire’s origin. Neither smoke detector had operational batteries.

Lt. Chuck Consiglio of the Millersville Police Department, who was one of the first on scene and who assisted in the search, said it was frustrating not being able to save the woman.

“The two smoke detectors, neither had batteries in them. There was a younger man, in his 60’s, he was asleep downstairs, and never heard anything,” Consiglio said. “He actually got up and went to White House to eat while this was going on and he did not realize the house was on fire.”

Head said working smoke detectors could have made a difference. “I hate to sit here and what if. However, early detection is the key in any fire situation,” he continued.

Millersville first responders told News 2, there’s no reason to not have a working smoke detector. In Millersville, like most jurisdictions, they’ll give it to you for free and install it for you as well.

The exact cause of the fire is not known, but investigators said the fire has been ruled accidental.

“None of it is suspicious,” Head said. “The TBI did come out and assist us with our investigation and the insurance company has also been out to investigate for cause and origin.”