NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nolensville police arrested two teenagers who are accused of shooting houses and people with a BB gun.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. on May 19 when Nolensville police got a call of shots fired.

When cops initiated their investigation, they didn’t know they were dealing with BBs and treated the initial call like a drive-by shooting.

Home surveillance video showed a dark-colored four-door car driving by, and you can hear multiple shots fired at a house.

Using that surveillance and LPR technology, police found the alleged shooters — a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old now identified as Jack Cipriano.

When police got to the first call at the home, they discovered multiple windows had been broken.

Police say the teens were familiar with someone inside the home, and the shooting may have been a message.

“The victims in the house said someone was shooting at their house, we arrive and find holes in windows we think are bullet holes so we are investigating a drive-by shooting,” said Assistant Police Chief Michael Terns.

While police were at the home, they got another call of shots fired. This time, a 13-year-old had been shot in a nearby neighborhood.

Police raced to that scene and the officer talked to the 13-year-old victim who thankfully was not seriously injured.

The young man had a welt on his lower stomach. He reportedly told the officer, “some people just drove by and shot me with a BB gun.”

Within an hour, there was a third shooting, and police say another 13-year-old in another nearby neighborhood was also randomly shot in the arm.

“This is all within one hour, so we are racing around trying to figure out who is shooting children in our town,” said Terns.

Police pulled home surveillance video and matched it with LPR cameras at the front of one of the neighborhoods and traced the shooter’s car to a 16-year-old who confesses to the crime.

“They speak to the driver of that vehicle he admits to everything and gives us the second suspect,” Terns said.

By the following morning, Nolensville police had 18-year-old Jack Cipriano in the back seat of a squad car on his way to jail where he was charged with eight counts including assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism.

When asked what the motive is, Terns said, “I don’t know. Nobody ever gave me a real answer, but this was malicious. They were just driving around shooting at children.”

Police say the teens in the car knew someone in the house where the windows were shot out. But police say there is no connection between the two teens arrested and either of the 13-year-olds who were shot at different locations.

Police also charged the 16-year-old with similar crimes. He was handled through juvenile court.