NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities issued an alert to members of the Nolensville community Sunday afternoon about a person reportedly going door-to-door to carry out a scam involving a “lost/stolen” phone.

The Nolensville Police Department said an unidentified individual with an iPad knocked on someone’s door on Sunday, Dec. 18; claimed his iPhone was pinging inside their house; and asked to come inside and get the Wi-Fi password.

However, according to police, the intended victim did not comply and “had a ball bat handy.”

“Please let any vulnerable family or friends know not to open the door to anyone unknown,” officials wrote on Facebook.

If you get a knock on the door from this alleged scammer, you are asked to call the Nolensville Police Department immediately at 615-776-3640.