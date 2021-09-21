Nolensville police vow to prosecute vandals who damaged museum

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Nolensville are trying to find the vandals who damaged a historical museum.

Nolensville police said they got a call Monday that bricks and rocks were thrown through the windows of the Nolensville Historical Museum.

Officers said property and museum pieces were damaged and destroyed. The department shared on social media that hardworking people spent a lot of time putting the museum together over the years.





(Courtesy: Nolensville PD)

They’re asking anyone with information about the vandals to call 615-642-6702, vowing that whoever is responsible will be prosecuted.