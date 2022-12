NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nolensville Police Department wants to keep you safe from the Grinch this Christmas.

The police department said it is taking extra patrol requests from those you plan to be out of town for the holiday.

Once you fill out a form, a Nolensville police officer will visit your home twice a day while you’re away. They can also walk around your home and check doors and windows to make sure they’re secure.

Click here to fill out the form.