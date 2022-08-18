NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Have you been to Nolensville recently? The city on the east side of Williamson County seems like one big construction zone, which has forced the police department to expand into new roles, from crime fighting to now monitoring sex offenders inside the city limits.

“More people, more problems. That is the problem,” Assistant Police Chief Michael Terns said.

According to Terns, in five short years the police department has grown to 18 sworn officers and six reserves.

“The department has to grow to meet the needs of the town. More people means a higher probability of crime, and we need to assume our responsibility and roles within the community,” Terns said.

Starting on Thursday, August 18, the police department took over sex offender monitoring inside the city limits for the first time ever. It’s a role once exclusively handled by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s all about the citizens of Nolensville. We are here to protect them and make sure they are safe and part of that is making sure the sex offenders are doing what they are suppose to be doing. Before we didn’t monitor them at all, it was just the sheriff’s department, and now we have assumed that responsibility. As we’ve grown, we have added on more detectives and they have taken on extra responsibilities to protect the people of Nolensville,” Terns said.

According to the US Census Bureau, Nolensville now has more than 15,000 residents.

In 2010, it had just over 5,000.