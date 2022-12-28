NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is wanted in Nolensville after allegedly cashing in a fraudulent check for several thousand dollars.

Nolensville police said this wasn’t his first offense. According to Franklin police, Miller was arrested back in November after he allegedly attempted to cash in a fraud check.

(Courtesy: Nolensville Police Department)

So, Nolensville police are releasing images to help catch the man.

“The check was initially written for a much smaller amount and that is what the victim was expecting to come out of the mail but instead a much larger amount came out,” said Tyler Nelson, Detective with Nolensville Police Department.

Detective Nelson said they are releasing pictures of the suspect, Robert Lee Miller Junior. He’s seen allegedly cashing in a stolen check after he’s believed to have washed and addressed the check to him for nearly $5,000 dollars.

“It seems recently there has been an uptick in this general area,” Nelson said.

Nolensville said the search is on to find him so no one else falls victim.

“We were able to learn that he was staying frequently in different motels in the south Nashville area so we have been trying to look in that region,” Nelson said.

To prevent yourself from falling victim to check washing, Detective Nelson advises that you drop checks off at the post office.

He also said regular ball point pens are easily washable so using jell pens is much harder to wash off if not impossible.