Nolensville police search for missing senior citizen

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nolensville police are searching for a missing senior citizen.
The department posted to their Facebook page about it on Wednesday.
They said 83-year-old Dennis Hovind was last seen at his Nolensville home around 2:30 p.m. on July 7.
He may be driving a maroon 2014 Subaru Outback with the tag number of 16V20. If you have any information about his possible whereabouts, please call police at 615-776-3640.
