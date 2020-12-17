UPDATE: Police locate missing man from Nolensville

Police are looking for an elderly man who went missing from the Stonebrook neighborhood in Nolensville.

UPDATE: NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have located 86-year-old Bill Eatherly who was reported missing Thursday.

PREVIOUS:

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are looking for an elderly man who went missing from the Stonebrook neighborhood in Nolensville.

Authorities are looking for 86-year-old Bill Eatherly who suffers from dementia. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 240 pounds, and has hazel eyes and grey hair.

Eatherly could be traveling in a 1995 GMC pickup truck with Tennessee tag 511RFV.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nolensville Police Department at 615-776-3640.