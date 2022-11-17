NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With the holidays quickly approaching, you certainly don’t want to end up short a gift by falling victim to a porch pirate.

For the third year in a row, members of the Nolensville Police Department are taking matters into their own hands by holding onto your holiday packages as part of “Operation Front Porch.”

According to Lt. Stephen Hale with the Nolensville Police Department, this initiative helps police focus on more serious crimes.

He said when it comes to charging porch pirates, stealing anything more than $1,000 would be considered a felony in the state in Tennessee while anything less than $1,000 would be a misdemeanor.

“Just by doing this community initiative, this community program, we can kind of reduce the stress with the residents in town,” Hale said. “They can come pick it up then they don’t need to worry about the little extra headache.

The idea is simple: when you order a package, put in your name and personal information. However, when it comes to the shipping address, police ask you to write down the following:

C/O the Nolensville Police Department

7218 Nolensville Road

Nolensville TN 37135

Then, under the shipping comments, arrange for the packages to be delivered to the department’s back door between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, adding that the department is closed for deliveries on Saturday and Sunday.

All packages will sit underneath a Christmas tree until Dec. 23 at the Nolensville Town Hall, where you will be required to show your government issued photo ID to pick up your items from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.