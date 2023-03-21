NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nolensville man faces felony charges after he allegedly committed fraud through an online sports betting platform.

In September, TBI agents began investigating fraud that was committed on DraftKings, an online sports betting platform

During the investigation, TBI agents, alongside the Tennessee Sports Wagering Advisory Counsel, determined that many accounts on the online platform were fraudulently created.

The fraudulently created accounts were reportedly created and associated with an address in Nolensville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities later determined that Bruce Orr, of Nolensville, was the suspect responsible for creating the accounts.

On March 13, the Williamson County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Orr with eight counts of identity theft.

Orr was arrested on Monday, March 20, and booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $35,000 bond.