NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Nolensville will get a chance to rebound Thursday at the Little League World Series after falling to Hawaii 13-0 Wednesday.

The loss in Nolensville’s first in the double-elimination tournament in Williamsport.

Here at home, fans told News 2 they painted the town yellow to show support.

News 2 spoke to a local restaurant who has been hosting watch parties as the team battles it out in Williamsport.

“Nolensville is a community that rallies around small teams, and a small town is getting bigger, but it still has a small hometown feel. And for teams like this, it is a really big deal to be on the national stage,” Tim Nix said.

Fans tell News 2 they will be watching again Thursday as Nolensville plays the winner of tonight’s game between Texas and Pennsylvania. Thursday’s game will be at 2 p.m. Central Time