Nolensville community honors fallen 118th Airman after fatal plane crash

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nolensville community honored the life of a 118th Airman and community member who died in a recreational plane crash with a patriotic vehicle parade Saturday.

It was a small, yet mighty gesture. Vehicle after vehicle decorated in red, white, and blue, flying the American flag, drove down Nolensville Road to wave at Lt. Col. Shelli Huether’s husband dressed in his uniform, and her two children ages 8 and 5.

Lt. Col. Huether, 45, was the director of operations for the 118th Air National Guard Intelligence Support Squadron. She was killed in a small plane crash with two fellow airmen in Warren County on September 8.

“I’m an eight-year Marine Veteran myself and the community’s just come together to just honor a fallen soldier,” Sgt. Greg Moore with Nolensville Police told News 2 before he led the line of cars down the road.

“Shelli was one of our good friends and she is an American, humble hero, and we wanted to everything we could show her honor today and to America in general,” a longtime friend of Huether’s Tammy Trent told News 2.

“We wanted to find a way for the Nolensville community to honor Shellie Huether,” said organizer and commissioner-elect Lisa Garramone, “She lived here, she went to church here, we want her children to know how special their mom was.”

Fellow 118th Airmen, veterans, community members, and even strangers stopped to pay tribute.

“That’s why we’re all here. Many people on this police department I think eight of us that’s on patrol, I think six of us are veterans,” said Moore.

“I feel honored to be here today to just have a friendship with somebody who is a hero… I mean literally a hero,” said friend Virginia Hass.

Organizers said those looking to help support the family in the coming months can reach out through their church, Life Community Church.