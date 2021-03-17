NOAA weather transmitters off-air in portions of Middle Tennessee, Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Middle Tennessee National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration radio transmitters are off-line as of Wednesday morning.

The down NOAA transmitters are impacting portions of Montgomery, Stewart, Dickson, Hickman and Robertson counties in addition to Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky.

The Nashville division of the National Weather Service said technicians are working to restore the transmitters as soon as possible.

Residents are encouraged to stay tuned to local media until transmission resume.