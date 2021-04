CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No injuries were reported after a school bus was involved in a crash in Montgomery County Friday morning.

The collision happened on Industrial Boulevard near Industrial Park Road, just east of Clarksville.

Anthony Johnson, the spokesperson for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System said a bus with 39 students on-board had its side mirror struck by a service truck.

The only damage to the bus was to its side mirror, according to Johnson.