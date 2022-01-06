KNOXVILLE (WATE) – If you’re excited to hit the snow but left your sled elsewhere, here are some ideas for alternatives. Some of them work better when the slopes are icy and smooth.
1. Make your own sled
This Instructables page shows you how to make a sled with a cardboard box, trash bag and duct tape
2. Cookie sheet
If it doesn’t slide well at first, apply a light layer of cooking oil.
3. Baby pool
Turn the pool inside out so the smooth side is on the outside
4. Boogie Board
5. Baby tub
6. Lids to plastic storage containers
7. Laundry basket
8. Vinyl outdoor cushions
They work well and the cushions soften bumps
9. Cardboard
Bend the front up so it doesn’t get stuck on the snow
10. Tarp
These work best with smooth, icy surfaces
11. Smooth hubcaps
12. Inner tubes
If you have an old inner tube that has been punctured, you can cut it open and let the kids sit inside it. Even without air, the rubber still slides well.
13. Dog bed
Wrap the bed in a trash bag with duct tape
14. Shower curtain
This works best with smooth, icy surfaces
15. Trash can lids
16. Trash bags
Stick your legs inside the trash bag and then slide down the hill
17. Air Mattress
Stretch some panty hose around the sled to hold yourself on to the mattress.
18. Pallets sled
Cut a curve out from the pallet to make a better sliding surface. Here are instructions.
19. PVC sled
– Use elbow joints and caps to keep snow from getting clogged in the pipes. Screw a plywood board on top and you have yourself a sled. You can even paint the sled with spray paint and attach a length of rope to pull the sled along. Directions.
20. Ikea stool sled
One father built a classic wooden sled using 2 Ikea stools. Directions.