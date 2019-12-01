‘No Shave November’ ends in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– A little over $3,500 was raised for ‘No Shave November’ for the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

The department presented the check on the last day of the month to the Wilson Warriors Memorial Fund.

Sheriff Robert Brian started challenging his employees a few years back to show their support for the nonprofit that focuses on human services.



Deputies each donated 25 dollars to participate.



Matt McPeak is the Lebanon High School SRO. He was also able to raise a bit of money after issuing a challenge to the cosmetology classes at the high school.



He let whichever class raise the most money choose a color to dye his beard on the last day of school.