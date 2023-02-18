ARRINGTON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Arrington first responders were dispatched to multiple calls on Friday, including a rollover crash and three other incidents reported within an hour of each other.

At approximately 7:39 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, Arrington Fire and Rescue said it was called to help crews from Nolensville and Brentwood with a commercial structure fire, which was later contained and extinguished.

(Courtesy: Arrington Fire and Rescue)

Right as Arrington units were packing up, though, fire officials said they were called to a rollover crash with entrapment on Nolensville Road.

First responders arrived at the scene to discover a significantly damaged truck on its roof, which had collapsed. Once they accessed the truck’s cab, personnel confirmed everyone was out of the vehicle, with no reports of serious injuries, according to the department.

Since the road was covered in ice from water runoff, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) was reportedly called to the scene to scrape the road and apply salt as a way to prevent additional crashes.

While the crash scene was still active, Arrington Fire and Rescue said it had to send additional crews to a chest pain call, as well as a fire alarm in the Kings Chapel subdivision.

“Excellent work by our crews getting the calls covered!” the department wrote on Facebook.