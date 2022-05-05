PULASKI, Tenn. (WKRN) – No parole. That’s the decision by Tennessee’s Board of Parole for Shawnda James, who was convicted of murder in 1995.

James was 14-years-old when she shot her aunt, Kelly James, who was sleeping and then kidnapped her two-year-old cousin. She stole her aunt’s car as she tried to run from Pulaski, Tennessee.

She was sentenced to life with parole. In 2011, Governor Phil Bredesen commuted her sentence, making James immediately eligible for parole.

Kelly James early 1990s (Family photo)

After weeks of consideration, the Board has decided to not grant parole. Her cased could be up for review again in three years.