No injuries reported after fire at Donelson warehouse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are working to figure out what sparked a fire at a landscaping business in Donelson early Thursday morning.

Metro police responded to a burglar alarm at the business on Shady Grove Road, off Lebanon Pike, around 2 a.m., which triggered a response from the Nashville Fire Department.

When crews arrived, they observed a landscaping truck inside a warehouse was on fire. That fire quickly extinguished.

The extent of the damage to the warehouse was not immediately known. No injuries were reported.

