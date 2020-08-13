No injuries in automotive junkyard fire on West Trinity Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several cars at an automotive junkyard on West Trinity Lane near Brick Church Pike caught fire on Wednesday evening, sending black smoke into the air that could be seen as far away as downtown Nashville.

According to Kendra Loney with Nashville Fire Department, there were no injuries at the scene and the incident was never even reported to 911. Several fire companies spotted the smoke and went to locate the fire.

Once fire crews arrived, they found several cars on fire at least a half a mile from the entrance to the junkyard. Firefighters reportedly worked in very dangerous conditions and tight spaces to reach the fire but were able to do so and extinguish it.

Firefighters used over 1,500 feet of fire hose to reach the fire. They will be returning to the scene Thursday and will continue to work with the company that owns the property.