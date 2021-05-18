No injuries after UTV overturns in Hickman County creek

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people escaped unharmed after the driver of a utility terrain vehicle crashed, causing the UTV to overturn in a Hickman County creek over the weekend.
The Hickman County Rescue Squad said crews responded Sunday night to a creek located off Tom Patton Road, where the UTV was in the water.
The driver and two passengers onboard were able to get out of the water safely after the crash, according to first responders.
A diver with the Hickman County Rescue Squad went into the creek and removed the Honda Pioneer from the water.
Investigators have not said what caused the driver to crash.