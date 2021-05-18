No injuries after UTV overturns in Hickman County creek

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people escaped unharmed after the driver of a utility terrain vehicle crashed, causing the UTV to overturn in a Hickman County creek over the weekend.

The Hickman County Rescue Squad said crews responded Sunday night to a creek located off Tom Patton Road, where the UTV was in the water.

(Courtesy: Hickman County Rescue Squad)

The driver and two passengers onboard were able to get out of the water safely after the crash, according to first responders.

A diver with the Hickman County Rescue Squad went into the creek and removed the Honda Pioneer from the water.

Investigators have not said what caused the driver to crash.