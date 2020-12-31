No injuries after car crashes through wall of Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a car crashed through the wall of a Nashville home early Thursday morning.

Officers responded around 5 a.m. to a crash at a residence on Charlie Place, which is north of the Cumberland River in the area of Briley Parkway and Whites Creek Pike.

Police said three juveniles were in the car when it slammed into the home. The juveniles explained they crashed while trying to get away from someone who may have been chasing them, according to investigators.

The resident of the home said it “sounded like a bomb went off” when the vehicle came crashing through her wall.

No injuries were reported, officers said.

The crash remains under investigation by Metro police.