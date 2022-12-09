ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Following a car theft confrontation turned shooting at an Antioch apartment complex Thursday night, one safety expert warned the public to keep their head on a swivel, this holiday season in particular.

Metro police said the victim confronted two car burglars at an apartment complex on Bell Rd. Thursday around 10 p.m. The two suspects shot the victim, critically injuring him, according to officers.

“[I’m] not shocked,” Moose Moore, CEO and Founder of the Vigilance Group said. “We live in such an ugly world right now, confrontation, you can’t even honk a horn at someone going down the interstate.”

Moore established the Vigilance Group where he teaches the public self-defense and how to spot danger following a long career in the military serving as a tactical fighter pilot.

Moore told News 2 it’s never a good idea to confront a car burglar or any other suspicious person, especially if there is more than one. Instead, he suggested staying vigilant by looking out for cues that show something is suspicious.

Moore said to trust your gut and leave the situation. Then, call the police.

“You may not see the gun, you might not even see anything that looks bad, but if it doesn’t make sense your best bet is to leave it alone,” Moore said. “There’s no happy ending with confrontation.”

Moore told News 2 he expects to see more situations like Thursday night’s shooting due to holiday stress and the added pressure caused by inflation.

“I think we do have to be more vigilant during Christmas, but I think this Christmas and the next four to five months are going to be serious, very serious,” Moore said.

The victim was sent to Vanderbilt Hospital and was critically injured.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

