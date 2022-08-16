WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Security is tightening up as we are two days away from the Wilson County Fair–Tennessee State Fair. This year, guns and weapons are prohibited.

“When you have over 100,000 people attending in a day the last thing you need is a wild, wild West,” Scott Moore, Captain and Public Information Officer for the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Over a half a million people are expected to visit from across the state, as the fair has been a tradition in Wilson County for decades.

“It is definitely a part of Wilson County’s identity and it has been for years,” Johnnie Webb, Security for Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair said.

Webb works for security on the fairgrounds. He told News 2 their main goal this year is searching for weapons and guns.

“Just about any event you enter in Nashville you go through metal detectors,” Webb said. “A lot of people are upset that they can’t bring their gun but we have a large, large law enforcement out here.”

For all 10 days of the fair, there will be a collaboration between the volunteers, the Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

“The ultimate goal is to provide a safe environment for everyone attending the fair; it is not a situation or atmosphere where you want to come and cause havoc,” Moore said.

“Based on last year’s ticket sales and numbers, some gates will have three or four metal detectors that can take 1,500 to 2,000 people, so I don’t think the metal detectors will slow us down,” Webb said.

Fair officials urge the public to use clear bags or purses when they attend.

Parents are encouraged to use a photo area at the front gates to snap a photo of their little ones in case they become separated from them.