‘No food, no water, lots of feces,’ multiple dogs, cats rescued after owner charged with animal cruelty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nearly a dozen dogs and numerous cats were found at a home in Giles County after authorities say an anonymous tip alerted them of animal abuse.

According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, 70-year-old Kenneth Wayne Eddins is facing aggravated animal cruelty charges after the department executed a search warrant at his home.

At Eddins’ home, Deputies discovered multiple animals being housed in less than favorable conditions.

“Conditions were rusty kennels on a dirty porch. The person inside seemed to be a hoarder. There were pathways where humans could walk, but it wasn’t a place for animals to live,” explained Laura Baker with the Nashville Humane Association. “There were some animals kept in rabbit hutches, which are raised carriers, and then others were outside in kennels. None of them were legal requirements. There was no food; there was no water, lots of feces, a lot.”

The Nashville Humane Association, the Giles County Animal Shelter and Lucky’s Cat House were able to assist law enforcement and take the animals in for rehabilitation, with hopes to find forever homes for each one.

“A lot of times we will see them serve a search warrant, arrest somebody, but not even think ‘oh my gosh there are animals, what’s going to happen.’ So, I think it’s a new encouraging trend that sheriff’s departments are starting to look at the animals as a whole as part of the case,” said Baker.

(Source: Giles County Sheriff’s Department)

Giles County Animal Cruelty (Source: Giles County Sheriff’s Department)

The Nashville Humane Society says it will be a long road to recovery for the animals that were rescued. In a Facebook post, the organization wrote, “The dogs were understandably frightened. Many of them appear to not have had positive human contact in a long time, if ever. Their past was dire. The story is long and unpleasant, but that’s the past. Let’s talk about their future.”

Baker says the organization will post on social media when the rescued animals are ready to be fostered and adopted.

Investigators say this is an ongoing investigation. If you have information regarding the mistreatment of animals, please contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Department and ask for the Animal Control Officer.