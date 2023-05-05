RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — There is no current threat to any Rutherford County Schools student, district officials and law enforcement are saying this afternoon.

In a joint statement from the district and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, officials said they are aware of “unfounded and unspecific threats” circulating on social media Friday in Tennessee and other states.

The sheriff’s office is monitoring the situation closely, they said, and as a precaution, there would be an increased officer presence and patrols at Rutherford County Schools.

Despite the increased law enforcement presence, district officials reiterated there were no threats specifically made against Rutherford County Schools or students.

“Keeping our schools and students safe is always our top priority,” they said in the statement sent to parents. “We always treat these situations seriously and investigate thoroughly, but there is no evidence these are credible threats.”

The district reiterated it was aware of the false threats and were “constantly monitoring the situation.”

According to Rutherford County Schools Communications Director James Evans, the threats originated in other states and eventually spread to Tennessee via social media.

“The messages were verbatim the same as the messages seen in other states,” he told News 2 in an email.

False threats have hit multiple schools in Middle Tennessee and elsewhere recently, prompting the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to investigate. A spokesperson for TBI said the bureau was “aware of ongoing message regarding school safety and potential threats circulating on social media.”

“Local, state, and federal authorities continue to investigate the source, but—at this time—there is no imminent threat to public safety,” said Susan Niland, TBI Public Information Officer.

She encouraged anyone who may have any information about a new threat to contact their local authorities to report it as well as submit relevant tips via email at TipsToTBI@tn.gov.