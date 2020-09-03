No charges to be filed in shooting death of child at fire station near Hendersonville

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Shackle Island volunteer firefighter will not be charged in connection with the shooting death of his two-year-old son at the fire station earlier this year, the Sumner County District Attorney decided Thursday.

In a statement, Ray Whitley told News 2 he met with investigators in Sumner County Thursday and determined “there will be no prosecution in this matter.”

The shooting happened on the afternoon of July 2 at the Shackle Island Fire Department on Long Hollow Pike. At the time, Fire Chief Martin Bowers said the two-year-old son of a volunteer firefighter got into his father’s car, found a gun and accidentally fired the weapon.

The boy, who suffered a gunshot wound, was transported to a Hendersonville hospital and then airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the chief had said.