No charges expected against man accused of trying to pick up child at The Factory at Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — An incident involving a man apparently attempting to pick up a five-year-old child Friday night at The Factory at Franklin appears to have been a misunderstanding, investigators said Sunday.

According to Franklin police, the man contacted their department after learning detectives wanted to speak with him. He was interviewed Sunday, along with two other people in his company the night of the incident, officers said.

Following those interviews, investigators determined that no charges were expected against the man, but did not go into further detail.

Franklin police began investigating Friday night after the incident was reported. Officers said it appeared the man tried to sit near a five-year-old at The Factory and put his hands under the child’s arms in an attempt to pick him up. The man moved away from the boy and left after being confronted by the child’s relative, police explained.

The department admitted there was no way to concretely know the man’s intentions and asked him to come forward, which they said he did Sunday. Police encouraged parents to use the alleged incident as an opportunity to talk with their children about “stranger danger.”