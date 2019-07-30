No charges after four-year-old found wandering alone in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a four-year-old was found wandering alone by a busy intersection, police say they will not charge the parents as the situation was a ‘miscommunication.’

Someone found the four-year-old, Alana at the intersection of Evans Road and Purple Heart around 9 a.m. Monday and contacted police.

Police sent out a request asking the public to help identify the young girl, and if anyone knew her parents.

Shortly after that request, the child was reunited with her family.

According to police, a teenager relative was supposed to watch the toddler, and fell asleep. Police say the girl unlocked the back door and walked out of the house. The teenager apparently was not aware he was supposed to babysit the child.

Investigators say there is no history of issues with the family, so no charges will be filed.